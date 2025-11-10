Sonya Deville recalls Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose getting into a real fight during promo class in NXT

“We’re in promo class and we did this drill and it’s called the pull-apart promo. You do a pretend pull-apart. People are security, or other people are pulling you off the other girl and you’re just pretending, and then you have to cut a promo right after.

So they’re doing a pull-apart. Me, Aliyah, Danielle Kamela — we were the three people to pull them apart… I’m in the middle of the two of them and they’re doing it and it feels normal at first. Then I’m feeling wind whiz past my ear and I’m like, ‘Yo, they’re really throwing.’ And then I hear one of them say, ‘What, b*+ch?’

Then I look — Aliyah’s gone. Danielle’s gone. They bounced because now it is a scramble, and I’m in the middle. I’m shooting on both of them to get them off each other. Mandy had Gionna’s hair, Gionna had Mandy’s hair, and they’re screaming at each other and swinging for the fences. Finally, the boys slide in to help me rip them apart. They get in the ring. We get them apart. They slide out. Coaches are yelling. [Matt] Bloom comes in and everyone’s freaking out.

Mandy was so proud at the time that she didn’t have hair extensions back then. So [Liv] rolls out and she’s like, ‘You pulled my hair.’ And Mandy goes, ‘At least my hair is real, b*tch.’ And they’re just f*@king each other up now, cursing each other out… The coaches came in and gave a big speech… I think one swung a little too snug and the other retaliated.”

(VIA Her Identity Crisis podcast)