Mr. Anderson says he would ‘absolutely’ be open to working with AEW

Mr. Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) has said he would ‘absolutely’ be open to working with AEW

“Yes absolutely. I’m in the business to, I wanna tell stories, I wanna entertain people. I still have gas in the tank and I feel like there is some opportunities there with some people. So yeah that’s definitely something I would totally entertain.

“The one thing I will say, and it took me until recently to put my finger on it. It was something I always felt was missing from my career with WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era and that was, I broke into wrestling because of the Attitude Era stuff and I have always gravitated towards edgy stuff, and not just edgy for the sake of edgy, but more adult centered.

“When I first got to WWE we couldn’t even say ‘darn’ or ‘dang it’, it was kind of hamstringing. As you saw when I got to TNA I was able to be a little edgier. I really wish those training wheels had been taken off me in WWE. So with AEW having the free reign that they do, it would be a good fit I think.

“I like Jon Moxley’s stuff, I like that edgy, that realism, something like that, minus the death match stuff, I’m not particularly looking to do any of that stuff, but sort of no bullshit, smash mouth wrestling style.

“I would really like to work with my students Darius and Dante Martin, Darius is my first graduate, Dante is my fifteenth or sixteenth graduate. Julia Hart is somebody who would have graduated had the pandemic not occurred and she ended up moving to Atlanta on her own and started to train. I’d love to work with those people, so that’s another sort of avenue that I’d love to entertain.”

(source: 99.9 Punk World Radio FM’s Elite Wrestle Talk)