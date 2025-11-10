More WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have hit 100 days as Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Naomi via X:

– Bronson Reed reflects on his past year in WWE:

“In the span of a year, I’ve beaten your favorites. Taking into consideration I was also sidelined for half of that time.

“Start acknowledging your TRIBAL THIEF with some DAMN RESPECT!”

– The competitors in the one fall six-way to determine the final competitor in the WWE ID Women’s Championship Elimination match have been confirmed:

– Kaitlyn Marie
– Lili Ruiz
– Nixi XS
– Laynie Luck
– Jordan Blade
– Angelica Risk

