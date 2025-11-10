More WWE News and Notes

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have hit 100 days as Women’s Tag Team Champions.
– Naomi via X:
Those heffas better be glad I’m over here playing with belly stickers and not beating their a⚠️⚠️ weekly hahahahahahahahhahahahhahahhaaha⚠️ https://t.co/rdiiQC8hzP
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) November 10, 2025
– Bronson Reed reflects on his past year in WWE:
In the span of a year, I've beaten your favorites. Taking into consideration I was also sidelined for half of that time.
Start acknowledging your TRIBAL THIEF with some DAMN RESPECT!#THEVISION pic.twitter.com/dZE1mdpzyB
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) November 9, 2025
– The competitors in the one fall six-way to determine the final competitor in the WWE ID Women’s Championship Elimination match have been confirmed:
– Kaitlyn Marie
– Lili Ruiz
– Nixi XS
– Laynie Luck
– Jordan Blade
– Angelica Risk