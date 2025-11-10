More WWE News and Notes

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss have hit 100 days as Women’s Tag Team Champions.

– Naomi via X:

Those heffas better be glad I’m over here playing with belly stickers and not beating their a⚠️⚠️ weekly hahahahahahahahhahahahhahahhaaha⚠️ https://t.co/rdiiQC8hzP — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) November 10, 2025

– Bronson Reed reflects on his past year in WWE:

In the span of a year, I've beaten your favorites. Taking into consideration I was also sidelined for half of that time. Start acknowledging your TRIBAL THIEF with some DAMN RESPECT!#THEVISION pic.twitter.com/dZE1mdpzyB — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) November 9, 2025

– The competitors in the one fall six-way to determine the final competitor in the WWE ID Women’s Championship Elimination match have been confirmed:

– Kaitlyn Marie

– Lili Ruiz

– Nixi XS

– Laynie Luck

– Jordan Blade

– Angelica Risk