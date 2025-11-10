More seats open at Petco Park for Survivor Series 2025

More seats were opened at Petco Park for the Survivor Series as tickets have now surpassed 32,000, with nearly 2,000 seats moved in the last week according to @WrestleTix.

This will be the first Survivor Series in a stadium, the last of the “big four” premium live events to get the stadium treatment.

Seats in the farthest sections of the baseball field are now being opened up to accommodate more fans. The ring is not exactly in the center of the field so these seats will require a better eyesight!

Petco Park is currently set up for 35,200 seats but if all seats are opened, which is unlikely, it could expand to around 48,400.

This Survivor Series is already the highest-grossing and will be the most-attended Survivor Series in history.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com starting from $157.05. Some ringside seats are also available for $6,007.20.

Photo and autograph ops went also on sale this week. These will be held at the San Diego Convention Center Hall H.

