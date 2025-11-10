Ken Shamrock reflects on working with The Rock in the attitude era

Ken Shamrock reflects on working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the attitude era.

“You could tell immediately that his mind was different than everyone else’s.

“The way that he saw things, how he put matches together, being able to tie in what I did to what he does, being able to have those different swerves when it came to the finishes or even in between in the middle of the match.

“He just had that mindset that he’d see things before they happen. I saw right away, the mindset was there.

“He started to develop that as we were doing our matches together. He started feeling very comfortable and confident in the direction that his character was gonna go.

“The minute they got him out of the Nation, the minute they handed him the mic, stars went off. It was just unbelievable.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a transformation like that in my life that quick, where literally they just handed him the mic and game over.”

(source: Wrestling Life Online)