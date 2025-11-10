John Cena, Miranda Alize, and Eddie Guerrero notes

– John Cena via X:

RAW. BOSTON. ONE LAST TIME. If you can be @TDGarden tonight… GO.

If you’re watching at home… do not miss one moment of it on @netflix. THIS IS DEFINITELY ONE TO SEE! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2025

– Miranda Alize on her Instagram Stories:

“The moment you start standing up for yourself, everything shifts. Suddenly you’re the problem – not because you’ve changed, but because you’re no longer letting them take advantage of you. They’ll paint you as the villain, but that’s okay because you’re finally choosing yourself. This is where your freedom begins.”

– The office of City Council Woman Deanna M. Rocha has announced that Tuesday, November 18, 2025, will be proclaimed “Eddie Guerrero Day” in El Paso, TX

The City Council will hold an official proclamation ceremony to honor the life, legacy, and impact of the WWE Hall of Famer. The event will take place at City Hall (300 N. Campbell St.) starting at 9:00 A.M.

Fans who wish to attend are encouraged to “Show Your Support” by wearing their wrestling persona or luchador mask and bringing friends and family.