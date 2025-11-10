Hall of famer questions if Jade Cargill is ready to be WWE Women’s Champion

AAA hall of famer Konnan questions whether Jade Cargill is ready to be WWE Women’s Champion, comparing it to the first time Liv Morgan was champion:

“She looks like a star but she’s not championship material yet. She needs to be able to lead people.

“It’s like when Liv Morgan first got the championship, I was burying them, ‘She’s too green, why did they give it to her, she’s not ready,’ then the second time they gave it to her, she was ready. She can lead people in a match, she cuts good promos.

“You don’t just give it to somebody because they’re over.”

(source: Via Keepin’ It 100)

