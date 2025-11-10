David Otunga: “Bret Hart Did Not Have Creative Control in 1997”

Los Angeles, CA — November 2025

In his newest video, former WWE Superstar and Harvard Law graduate David Otunga takes a lawyer’s approach to one of the most debated events in wrestling history—the Montreal Screwjob. In his words, “Everyone’s given their opinion on this—fans, wrestlers, even Vince himself. But no one’s looked at it like this before.”

Otunga delivers a clear conclusion: “Bret Hart did not have creative control in 1997.” He explains that while Bret’s 1996 contract included a clause for “reasonable creative control,” that clause became void after Vince McMahon told Bret he could no longer honor the agreement. “That statement alone was what’s called an anticipatory breach,” Otunga says. “At that moment, the contract was legally void, which means Bret no longer had any creative control to rely on that night in Montreal.”

While legally siding with McMahon, Otunga doesn’t excuse his behavior. “What Vince did to Bret that night was wrong on a personal and moral level,” he says. “It was a betrayal. But legally, Vince was protecting his business interests against a contractor he didn’t have a valid contract with. It’s a cold truth, but it’s the truth.”

Otunga also draws comparisons to Hollywood, where the term “reasonable creative control” often appears in actor contracts. “It’s intentionally vague,” he explains. “It sounds powerful, but it really just means the company decides what’s reasonable. If you’re not the one writing the checks, you don’t have control.”

The full video, “Did Bret Hart Actually Have Creative Control?”, is live on David Otunga’s YouTube channel 9am ET 11/10 where he continues to merge his experience as both a WWE veteran and Harvard-trained attorney to analyze wrestling’s biggest legal gray areas.