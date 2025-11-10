Asuka and Kairi Sane win the Women’s tag team titles

Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to become the NEW! Women’s Tag Team Champions. Lash Legend and Nia Jax interfered in the match and cost Charlotte and Alexa the match.

Lash, Nia, Asuka, and Kairi all beat up on Charlotte and Alexa after the match. Out comes Kairi Sane and the returning Rhea Ripley to even the odds. Rhea makes the challenge official WAR GAMES.

