WWE News and Notes

– Scarlett says WWE’s ticket prices were a topic of discussion backstage, along with changes were made regarding comp tickets for Talent

“We noticed it also with the comp tickets. We used to have no issues in different cities if we wanted to get comp tickets for friends and family. There were tickets that we were told were going to be approved and then last minute — day of, there’s no tickets for people. But they’re deciding to sell them instead.

So little things like that we would notice. Then we noticed the ticket prices going higher. The fans would tell us. It was definitely a topic of discussion amongst the locker room.”

(source: The Coach & Bro)

– Sean Waltman shows off his grandson:

– Mark Henry (via Busted Open Radio) believes Joe Hendry should beat everyone in John Cena’s “Last Time Is Now” tournament and be Cena’s final opponent to retire him, as Hendry is one of the hottest names in wrestling right now.

– Stephanie Vaquer at Madison Square Garden at the New York Rangers Hockey game: