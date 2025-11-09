Social media reaction to the Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize situation

Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey and Deonna Purrazzo all chime in on the Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize situation that happened.

At the end of the day, this is a business, it is our job. It doesn’t matter if you get 1 minute or 45, you make every second in front of those fans and on that TV count. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the show. I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I’ve been in…

— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 10, 2025