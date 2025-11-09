Rapper Westside Gunn says he will no longer support WWE after getting ejected from Raw

Rapper and huge wrestling fan Westside Gunn was kicked out of Raw this past Monday in his hometown of Buffalo, three minutes after the show started.

Gunn, who said spent $5,000 to be there, claims he got ejected for nothing and would no longer be supporting WWE.

He said that for years, nobody has spent more money for supporting and pushing WWE as a brand more than he did, sitting front row for every big show they had.

“I’ve watched that same company sit countless of ppl next to me who’s not even fans fr and act like I didn’t exist, I was threatened to take everything out of my music which I only did to pay homage or my whole catalog would be demolished,” he wrote, referring to the many wrestling references he has put in his music over the years.

“I tried having conversations with 1 individual bc he’s causing all of these unnecessary cases and tbh he hates seeing a young black successful entrepreneur that could afford those seats,” he continued. He did not mention who that one individual is.

“No lie the kid in me heart broke that day,” Gunn wrote.

He also hinted at receiving a cease and desist letter after he put up a billboard in Times Square with the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and Virgil, saying that DiBiase loved it, but he got a letter afterward.

“So I said u know what I’m a show love only to the ppl that show love to me from now on… so u don’t have to worry about me pushing that product over there again,” he concluded, mentioning that he will be now be focusing on his own 4THROPE company.

