Nixon Newell on the AEW Collision controversy: “that didn’t happen at all”

Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize address what happened at AEW: – There is no bad blood.

– There was no disagreement.

– They expressed concern to producer that a 3-minute match doesn’t benefit anyone.

– Spoke to all parties involved.

– This was not a “F*ck you” “F*ck them”… pic.twitter.com/T34YT9tr9d — (@WrestlingCovers) November 10, 2025

While going live on her Twitch stream, Nixon Newell’s opened up about the fallout from her AEW Collision controversy & revealing that she’s now receiving death threats from AEW fans over the incident.

“We were excited to wrestle TayJay. We have a 6 or 7 hour drive. We get there, and we understand things happen. Our match was changed to Mariah and Megan, which is fine, but we were told pretty late in the day before Collision, like the second to last match of Dynamite before this match, which isn’t a lot of time. Then they come back and say it’s going to be a shorter match, which is okay, we’re just happy to have a match. So, we do the match, no problem, and first of all, I don’t know where this rumor of a disagreement, right, happened, I don’t know where that came from, because that didn’t happen at all. We said we appreciated the opportunity, no problem.”

“So, we turn up Wednesday, and we were there the entire night, and then after Dynamite finished, people were leaving, before ROH started, we asked if we have anything, and they said no, we can go home. So, we went home that day after Collision was finished. So we turn up Saturday, hanging around, not told anything until just after doors opened, ‘hey you guys are wrestling TayJay,’ — cool, we have a bunch of ideas ready. By the way, it was 3 minutes, nobody’s happy about 3 minutes, but we wern’t going ‘what the f*ck?’ But we were told that we were going to have a match of substance, because that match didn’t happen and stuff.”

“I asked if it was 3 minutes, and they said, ‘yep,’ Then after the promo we cut, we were asked to be a credible tag team, so that’s what we did. We decided as a couple, as wrestlers independently that 3 minutes isn’t going make anyone look good. As wrestlers, we want everyone to look good, so we said ‘we really appreciate it, but […] so we were polite, we were respectful, we called our producer over and said ‘hey I don’t think 3 minutes is going to benefit us, not jsut us but everyone in the tag team, so respectfull I think this should go to someone else who could benefit.’ It went to the other females, good for them, there is no bad blood. There was no ‘f*#k you’ that’s all. We spoke to our producer about this, we spoke to others about it and they said that 3 minutes isn’t going to do anyone any good.”

They went and relayed that information and said we were free to go home.” In the end, “They texted us and told us to go, and if you’ve ever been to that venue, it’s tiny, it’s very, very tiny. So, we were given the go ahead to go home, so we got some food.”

Newell went on to Explain Fans of the company sent her Death Threats.

“It’s lovely waking up to death threats again for standing up for what we believe in and looking out for that company,” Newell said during the stream

“I had multiple today. I got three today and it’s always with the IWC. So it is what it is,” she added, referencing the Internet Wrestling Community’s reaction to her walkout story.