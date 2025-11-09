Jinder Mahal defends the Ridge Holland Go Fund Me, Maven on CM Punk as world champion

Raj Singh (Jinder Mahal) defended the GoFundMe campaign for former WWE star Ridge Holland after someone criticized it on social media.



WWE does have financial education programs. Just curious — how much do you think NXT talent make when you subtract travel, wrestling gear, maintaining a professional athlete physique, gym, and supplements… now subtract taxes.

Now, with what’s left, try raising a family, paying for groceries, rent/mortgage, car payments, and personal health insurance for you and your family.

Now factor in not being able to earn income due to injury.

Finally, add the fact that you no longer have WWE-provided health insurance for wrestling-related injuries — and you’re staring at a possible neck surgery.

– Former WWE star Maven believes the world championship shouldn’t be on CM Punk and that Punk should be working with up-and-coming stars:

“In a perfect world, he should be like that, but I mean, we’re in a male ego dominated industry. Wrestling is high school, the only difference is that everyone in that locker room is the prom king and prom queen.

“You have all these Type A personalities, it’s hard to tell these ego-driven maniacs – myself being one of them at a time in my life – that it’s time to play a different role within the company. That’s tough to hear.

“He still thinks he’s got one more run in him, who are we to say if he does or doesn’t? Usually Father Time makes that decision for you.”

(source: TMZ Inside The Ring)