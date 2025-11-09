Female wrestlers reportedly refused to job, social media response posted (updated)

PWInsider reports Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) and Miranda Alize were scheduled to put over Tay Melo and Anna Jay on AEW Collision, but walked at the booking because they had already lost in their official debut last week.

The duo left the taping about an hour before bell time and were replaced by Hyan and Maya World. PWInsider was told that AEW was appreciative of World and Hyan stepping up and that each gained points internally.

Nixon Newell addressed the reports:

Not everything you read is true. Remember that. — Nixon Newell (@RealNixonNewell) November 9, 2025

Miranda Alize posted:

We have SOOOOOOOO much to say …………… — Miranda Alize (@MirandaAlize_) November 9, 2025