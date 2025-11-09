Cody Rhodes on Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio

‘ Cody Rhodes comments on Seth Rollins sustaining an injury in their match at WWE Crown Jewel:

“Seth Rollins and I recently wrestled at Crown Jewel and Seth finally beat me. I’d beat him three times before. Nobody had sweeped him like that. But he tore his — I don’t know — I wanna say his rotator cuff. We don’t have an actual answer…

But Seth I know has gone under the knife and got surgery so, at this point, real, not real, however you look at the industry, him and I aren’t good for each other. We don’t need to wrestle ever again. He’s lost a shoulder. That was the first major injury I ever had. But, I was glad to be in the ring with him that night. It was special.”

– Rhodes states Dominik Mysterio is viewed internally as someone who’ll be the future of WWE, believes it when it’s said:

“He’s somebody that’s often cited internally, I don’t think I’m giving anything away here, as somebody who’s gonna be the future of the WWE. He’s one of the ones that when it’s said, I believe it.

I think I’m gonna come to a WWE show in 15 years and pay money to see and it will probably be Dom Mysterio on the top of the card because he’s figuring out how to do it.”

(Source: All The Smoke Podcast)