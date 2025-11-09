Asuka: “I am still the game changer”

Asuka comments on being “the game changer” in the WWE women’s division

“It’s been 10 years since I first stepped into a WWE ring. Through that time, I have continued to carve my name as The Empress of Tomorrow.

“Just recently, Monday Night Raw aired a short video highlighting my achievements over the years. And now, on WWE’s official YouTube channel, ‘Best of Asuka Full Match Marathon’ is streaming worldwide.

“There aren’t many WWE women’s superstars who get featured like this, are there? Why? Because I am the one and only legend of the women’s division.

“The WWE women’s division was already gaining momentum before I arrived, but something was missing. The final piece to complete it. The last piece, that finishing touch, was me. I am the game changer.

“What I brought into the women’s division is beyond measure. When you look at my record, it speaks for itself.

“But records are not something you chase. When I walk, records simply follow behind me. It’s the same with championship titles. You don’t aim for the belt just to wear it, saying, ‘I wanna be a champion!’ No. No. That’s now how it works.

“When you reach my level – that legendary level – and keep perfecting your path, the belt itself comes to me.

“Even after 10 years, my evolution hasn’t stopped. I am still the game changer. I am the one and only legend of the women’s division.”

(Source: KanaChan TV)