AEW News and Notes

– Sources in AEW say there was also a disagreement between Nixon Newell and Megan Bayne over the length of their match last week. Fightful reached out to Nixon who denied this claim.

– Legends Ric Flair and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat are confirmed for Dynamite this Wednesday for Blood And Guts.

– Bully Ray told Eddie Kingston he’s up there with legends like Dusty Rhodes, saying, “You’re very, very good at what you do… Not many people are as good as you.” Eddie replied, “I’m nowhere near Dusty. Dusty is an icon.” Bully Ray went on to say that people love Eddie for his passion and the way he wrestles, not how he looks: “People love you for the way you talk and for the spirit in which you wrestle… They don’t give a s–t about how you look.” He even said he’d rather have a real, everyday guy like Eddie than a typical “body guy”: “I’d rather have a normal, everyday guy like you who spoke as passionately as you from the streets of New York than some body guy.” He wrapped it up encouraging Eddie to believe in himself more: “I think maybe you don’t have as much… confidence in yourself. You could have and still could be that guy.”

