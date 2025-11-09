Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw (video), Ridge Holland’s statement on Go Fund Me page

– Adam Pearce via x:
BOSTON!@ScrapDaddyAP has everything you need to know for tomorrow's HUGE #WWERaw featuring the return of hometown hero @JohnCena, who will be kicking off the show!!
@tdgarden
️ https://t.co/U8VOaj4b7Z pic.twitter.com/6n1wcp0saI
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2025
– Recently released WWE superstar Ridge Holland has posted a statement regarding the recent Go Fund Me page, stating it was set up by a family member without his knowledge and that the money already donated will be given to charity:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/uVV9zL3toQ
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 9, 2025