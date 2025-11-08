The Rock says he knew about Bin Laden’s death before anyone, Omega puts over Hangman Page

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he knew about Osama Bin Laden’s death before anyone …

“I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like, ‘Hey, this thing happened.’ And I said, ‘Okay, wonderful news.’ I was told on the call that the president at that time [Barack Obama] was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said, ‘Okay, great.’

So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh s**t.”

(source: THR)

– Kenny Omega has anointed Hangman Page as the “Ace of AEW” after Hiroshi Tanahashi asked Kenny if it was him.

“No! Definitely not me. I’d say Hangman. He’s a great guy, and he can wrestle all kinds of styles. AEW is an American company, but we showcase a lot of different styles. There’s some lucha, some Strong Style, deathmatch as well. Hangman’s deathmatches have been scary. But he’s been able to work that style. He can handle anything, and he’s a genuinely great guy. He was my first tag partner in AEW. It’s all in the heart.”

(Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road ~Conversation~ with Kenny Omega)

(credit: Fightful)