Sheamus on CM Punk: “He’s proving age doesn’t matter”

Sheamus responds to CM Punk naming him as a potential challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship

“He’s proving age doesn’t matter. Age is nothing. Age is just a number. He’s out there, he’s World Champion, he’s probably a year younger than me I think, but I’d be well up for that. I would absolutely be well up for that.

“You don’t just have one goal, you have many goals. IC Champ, Cena’s last match, and getting in there with Big Phil AKA CM Punk and putting on a bleedin’ banger.

“I’m excited, I’m not shying away from anything. I just want people to know that. I just want fans and everyone to realize, I just love the ride.”

(WWE Raw Recap)