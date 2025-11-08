Ronda Rousey: “I think Vince didn’t really care about how successful the company”

Ronda Rousey Says Vince McMahon Loved Controlling People More Than Making Money

Ronda Rousey has once again made it clear that she has no plans to return to WWE. The Baddest Woman On The Planet left the company in the summer of 2023 after her final match against Shayna Baszler, ending what she has since described as a frustrating and disorganized run.

Speaking on Bertcast, Rousey criticized Vince McMahon’s leadership during her final months in WWE, saying his focus was more on control than on the success of the company.

“I think Vince didn’t really care about how successful the company was or how much money he was making. He cared about how much influence he had on other people culturally. And so he was trying to impress his viewpoint of the world on everybody else through that. The bottom line be damned.”

She explained that her second run came during a difficult period for WWE when McMahon’s presence still loomed large, creating an atmosphere of confusion and hesitation backstage.

“When I went back, it was kind of when Vince was still around, but not really. There was so much indecision, and everyone was kind of frozen because they didn’t want to move without his permission, but they couldn’t get it. It was just a mess.”

Rousey said she’s thankful for her time in WWE, but is content leaving that chapter behind.

“Probably not going to be going back. I’m grateful for the experience, but it’s not my circus, not my monkeys.”