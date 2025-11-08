Rikishi comments on his recent health scare

Rikishi opened up about a recent health scare that required emergency surgery, revealing how close the situation came to being much worse. He shared that “it was an emergency type of surgery, and I’m going to leave it at that,” explaining that the operation lasted about six hours.

Fortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer said he recovered well, noting, “I woke up feeling great… I feel like a new person.”

Rikishi emphasized how lucky he was that the issue was discovered in time, saying, “It was just one of those type of things that was caught just in time and with the grace of God and the surgeons that were there that day, I’m here today.”

Reflecting on the experience, he added that when he woke up in the hospital, he felt “just grateful” to still be here and able to share his story.

