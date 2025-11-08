NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Nov 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Zena Sterling / Kali Armstrong / Tyra Mae Steele defeat Masyn Holiday / Nikkita Lyons / Layla Diggs Aaron Fara defeats Mike Derudder Karmen Petrovic defeats Tatyanna Dumas Brooks Jensen and Lexis King defeat Jaime Garcia and Cyril Coquerelle (Zozaya and Aigle Blanc) Trick Williams defeats Shiloh Hill OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Dante Chen and Nathan Angel (Nathan Cranton) Fatal 4-Way Match: Zaria defeats Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan / Chantel Monroe Main Event: Joe Hendry / Je’Von Evans / Tavion Heights defeat The Dark State: Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox / Cutler James (with Osiris Griffin)

Thanks to @TerryD_Photo in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com