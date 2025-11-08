NXT Live Results / Tampa, Fl / Sat Nov 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- Zena Sterling / Kali Armstrong / Tyra Mae Steele defeat Masyn Holiday / Nikkita Lyons / Layla Diggs
- Aaron Fara defeats Mike Derudder
- Karmen Petrovic defeats Tatyanna Dumas
- Brooks Jensen and Lexis King defeat Jaime Garcia and Cyril Coquerelle (Zozaya and Aigle Blanc)
- Trick Williams defeats Shiloh Hill
- OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat Dante Chen and Nathan Angel (Nathan Cranton)
- Fatal 4-Way Match: Zaria defeats Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan / Chantel Monroe
- Main Event: Joe Hendry / Je’Von Evans / Tavion Heights defeat The Dark State: Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox / Cutler James (with Osiris Griffin)
Thanks to @TerryD_Photo in attendance
CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com