Notes on Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy

– Chris Jericho recently met up with NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

Great seeing my old runnin buddy @dennisrodman tonight! If only the ’90s could talk…. pic.twitter.com/BKwjebg9Ko — Chris Jericho (Social Media Team Managed) (@IAmJericho) November 8, 2025

– Matt Hardy reflected on his time in AEW, admitting that it left him questioning his career and passion for wrestling. He explained that during his tenure, there were moments when he felt underutilized, especially compared to his usual involvement alongside his brother Jeff. “During those times in AEW, there were times where both myself and Jeff, especially me when I was there and I wasn’t really do anything, it just made me question, why am I still doing this?” Hardy described this period as emotionally conflicting, expressing that while he still loved wrestling, it didn’t always feel fulfilling at that moment. “I love this, but it kind of doesn’t feel like something I love right now.”

