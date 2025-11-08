Mark Shapiro says WWE needs to ‘take the torch and move past’ PLEs created by McMahon

TKO President Mark Shapiro says WWE needs to ‘take the torch and move past’ PLEs created by Vince McMahon:

“They never seem exhausted. They’re ready to take on a new shot, a new risk, a new opportunity. ‘Hey, Nick, let’s talk about launching a new event.’

Right now, a lot of our PLEs were created by Vince McMahon. We need to get in the business of taking that torch and moving past that, and Nick (Khan) and Triple H created Wrestlepalooza, which is the launch event for our new ESPN deal, which did incredibly well and may turn into a superfranchise.

Not to mention from a merch standpoint, I don’t need to tell you, securing the I.P. rights and then selling merch at Wrestlepalooza, let’s just say it was a real winner.”

(source: The Main Event with Andrew Marchand)