Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set to approve $6 million site fee for WrestleMania 42

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will be handing out $6 million to WWE for bringing back WrestleMania to the city next year.

The news was reported by LVSportsBiz.com, saying that the LVCVA board will be meeting next week to approve the payment and also approve the payment of $1.25 million for the authority to purchase tickets for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix to hand out to sponsors and customers.

The agenda item for the meeting has the following “purpose and background” description for WrestleMania to okay the $6 million payment.

“For the second year in a row, Las Vegas will serve as the stage for WWE’s premier event, marking the first time any city has hosted back-to-back WrestleManias since 1989. In 2025, WrestleMania 41 attracted 124,000 fans to Allegiant Stadium and generated more than 140,000 estimated incremental room nights tied to the weeklong series of WWE events. In addition to the two-night Allegiant stadium event that will take place April 18-19, 2026, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to Southern Nevada.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996