Jade Cargill on the gruesome cut she suffered on Smackdown

Jade Cargill opened up about the gruesome cut she suffered during a September episode of WWE SmackDown, revealing that she didn’t realize how serious it was at first.

“I didn’t feel it. I think it was so much adrenaline going through my body,” Cargill recalled, explaining that she only realized something was wrong when the crowd reacted in shock. “I didn’t know it was that bad until I was looking in the camera talking and — in unison — the entire arena saying, ‘Ohhh!’”

As she continued speaking, the reactions around her made it clear how severe the injury was. “Out of my peripheral, I’m seeing all the women turn around and they’re disgusted,” she said. Initially planning to celebrate on the announcer’s table, Cargill stopped when she noticed their faces. “When I seen that, I said, ‘Okay, this must be really bad.’”

Finally, referee Aja Smith confirmed her fears. “You are bleeding like crazy,” Smith told her, prompting Cargill to realize just how bad it was. Still, she emphasized her professionalism and toughness, saying, “In our sport, you got to keep going.”

Source: WYFF News 4