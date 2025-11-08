Grayson Waller says CM Punk is too “soft”

Grayson Waller thinks CM Punk is too “soft,” wants to find out who the real CM Punk is.

“I’m gonna keep saying it. Right now, I want Punk. I want Punk so bad, dude. Because, as I said, as a ROH guy, I’ve watched Punk for a long time. I love the stuff he did in Ring of Honor. I loved when he signed his WWE contract on the Ring of Honor Championship, that’s so good.

And when he came back, because I said some really mean things about Punk when he wasn’t here. I remember I took a super kick from Jey Uso, and it was the day that Punk left his last job. I took a super kick, and I put a photo online of me icing my jaw with a Pepsi can, which was just like, sometimes I like to have fun online and cause some chaos.

So when he was coming over here, I was like, This is gonna be fun. What Punk are we gonna get? And then we’ve got this real soft Punk. So I want to find out who the real Punk is.”

“I was like, ‘This is gonna be sick. He’s gonna start causing chaos, he’s gonna beat up little flops backstage again. I’m in dude!’

“But now he’s just a really nice guy and very helpful to everyone.”

(Source: Insight Chris Van Vliet)