Drew McIntyre “suspended indefinitely” by Smackdown GM Nick Aldis

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was suspended indefinitely by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis yesterday after he interfered in the main event of the show.

McIntyre’s obsession with Rhodes continued last night, with the Scotsman dropping Rhodes with a Claymore Kick during his match against Aleister Black. Eventually, Damian Priest joined the party to even the odds for the champion.

Aldis then appeared and argued with McIntyre, with McIntyre telling the GM that his back was against the wall. McIntyre was then suspended for his actions.

The suspension is a way to write off McIntyre from television as he prepares to film the Highlander movie.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996