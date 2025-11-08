D-Von Dudley on Tony Khan and AEW’s broken promises

According to D-Von, the only thing AEW/TonyKhan gave him was hours of wasted time and empty promises.

“Number one, you never asked me to be a producer or to produce a match. I never produced anything. The first time I showed up was in Orlando, and I was told by QT Marshall — who I can’t stand, and I don’t care if he knows it — kiss my ass, he can’t do sht about it.”*

D-Von says ge then traveled multiple cities for meetings, only to be left waiting in catering or backstage until late into the night. He described a 2–3 a.m. meeting with Tony Khan in Montreal after flying in that morning and barely getting any sleep.

“I got there at 11 in the morning and didn’t meet with him until about 2 or 3 in the morning. So yeah, you’re damn right I was probably sitting in the chair with my eyes closed. I was tired. Would you have done that to Flair? No. Would you have done it to anybody else? No. But you did it to me. So f** you, man.”*

“You could have brought me into the office and just said, ‘Hey, Devon, this is what we have to offer.’ I could say yes or no and go home. But instead, you kept me waiting until 2 or 3 in the morning again.”

“I said I want to be a producer. I don’t want to wrestle. And he goes, ‘Maybe you could do a six-man or a tag.’ Dude, I was six months

off back surgery. Why would I risk that?”