11/8/25 AEW Collision Recap

– The Bang Bang Gang defeated FTR due to a distraction involving Bandido and Gravity and Stokely Hathaway.

– AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada tells TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher that he’ll have his back tonight in his Championship Match against Ace Austin.

– Kyle Fletcher retained the AEW TNT Championship and defeated Ace Austin.

– Don Callis tries to offer the DeathRiders a favor if they rough up Mark Briscoe in Blood and Guts. Moxley tells Don they don’t need any favors.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander cuts a promo on TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Statlander is expecting Moné to be more prepared for this match.

– TayJay defeated Maya World and Hyan in a Tag Team Match.

– Athena is irate at the fact that she was pinned by Harley Cameron and vows to get revenge.

– Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue, Thekla & Julia Hart came down to attack Jamie, who was saved by Willow and Harley Cameron, who has a match with Thekla in an advantage match for Blood & Guts.

– Thekla defeated Harley Cameron and won the advantage for her team for Blood & Guts.

– Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey have announced they are both entering the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear for the AEW National Championship.

– Lexy Nair tells Max Caster and Anthony Bowens that their views and merch numbers do better when they work together, but Anthony says its over. Both Max and Anthony say they’re done.

– Tony Schiavone announces that The Nature Boy Ric Flair and Ricky the Dragon Steamboat will be in attendance next Wednesday at Blood and Guts in Greensboro, North Carolina.

– Roderick Strong defeated Jon Moxley by countout as Darby Allin held Jon’s foot, preventing him from getting in the ring, Strong won the advantage for his team. Allin scared off The Deathriders with a tazer.