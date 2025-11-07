WWE announcer’s contract not renewed, Nash defends Triple H, and Darby Allin on pitching ideas

– The Wrestling Observer reports Jesse Ventura’s WWE contract expired after the last Saturday Night’s Main Event, and will not be picked back up. It is believed that he signed a one-year deal with the company.

– Kevin Nash via Kliq This:

“Paul [Levesque] was getting heat for them (WWE) going to Saudi Arabia. And it’s like… let’s make sure that people understand that my friend’s job is he’s the head of creative. He’s not the business guy that picks the f***ing venues. That’s not his job… it’s above his pay grade.”

– Darby Allin was asked if there’s ever been anything he pitched in AEW that got turned down by Tony Khan

“Yeah. Get hit by a car…..If anybody knows anything that I do, I don’t like there to be a lot of safety nets with anything. I like to just go out there and go crazy… I don’t do good when there’s a lot of rules.”

(soource: Interview with 3NT Wrestling)