WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Advertised to appear are Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill. In-ring action advertised includes Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s U.S. title, Ilja Dragunov’s latest WWE U.S. title open challenge and Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 7, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 11/7/25

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then shoot directly into extended highlights of the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match for the Undisputed WWE Championship from this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show.

Cody Rhodes Confronted By Aleister Black

Inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Fireworks explode and “The American Nightmare” emerges to start off this week’s show. He begins by shouting out the host city of Greenville, before saying his usual “So, what do you wanna talk about?” catchphrase.

From there, he gets down to business. Cody says they can talk about Saturday Night’s Main Event and Drew McIntyre. He says Drew introduced the title into the match, a weapon into the match. The fans do the song-style chant “Cody, Cody Rhodes” and Cody says this is going to be a fun show because the fans are here to have a good time.

Cody says that Drew does not understand his reluctance to pull the trigger in the past has cost him dearly. But with Drew, there was no reluctance, no hesitation. He says Drew is the most impressive but in his own way, the most self sabotaging wrestler in the history of this business.

Cody says he is moving on, Drew is in the rearview mirror and the business of the WWE Championship, the most important title in all of pro wrestling, he wants to do something different. He says he would like to come out, sit with the fans, watch SmackDown and they can decide who is next in line for the title.

Cody leaves the ring as the lights turn black. Aleister Black’s music hits and out he comes with Zelina. Black says if Cody is moving out, he is moving in. Since setting Damian Priest on fire, he has been ready for something new. Black and Zelina get in the ring and Black says he has a chip on his shoulders.

And it is about the size of the WWE Undisputed World title. Cody takes off his tie and unbuttons the collar on his shirt. Zelina gets in Cody’s face. Zelina says it is too bad that Cody’s nightmare begins now. She slaps Cody in the face.

Out comes Nick Aldis and he says tensions are running high. Aldis asks the fans if they are thinking what he is thinking. He tells Black if it’s a fight he is looking for, he can fight Cody in the main event tonight. Black’s music hits and they leave the ring, ending the opening segment.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are shown outside of the arena. The camera cuts to newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walking outside the arena as well. Inside the arena, we see WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov walking backstage.

“The Mad Dragon” is stopped by Tama Tonga of The MFT’s. Ilja looks at him and walks away towards the ring as his music hits. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the U.S. champ in the ring, when Tommaso Ciampa and his DIY teammate Johnny Gargano come out.

Ciampa gets on the microphone and takes issue with Dragunov recently referring to him as a “jackass.” He rants a bit more until finally Dragunov says he accepts the challenge for his U.S. Championship, but against “that guy.” He points to Ciampa’s partner Gargano.

As Ciampa exits the ring, he yells at Dragunov, “Yeah, keep ducking me!” Meanwhile, Gargano and Dragunov are ready to rock and roll, and the bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Ciampa distracts Dragunov and Gargano hits him from behind.

Gargano follows that up by throwing Dragunov in the corner and going for a kick, but Dragunov catches his leg and lands a German suplex of his own. Dragunov then hits a second German suplex. Dragunov with elbows to the shoulder of Gargano before lifting him up and slamming him down with authority.

Shortly after that, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues. When the show returns, Gargano is now in the offensive lead, however Dragunov begins fighting back, landing a big kick that buys him some time to recover.

Gargano counters an H-Bomb but Dragunov kicks Gargano and slams him down. LeRae pulls Dragunov off the ropes and Gargano hits two tornado DDT’s and covers Dragunov for a near fall. Gargano pulls on Dragunov’s hair and Dragunov kicks Gargano and hits superplex pulling Gargano off the apron. Dragunov hits the H-Bomb to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With Nick Aldis, R-Truth & Sami Zayn

We shoot backstage, where we see WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis talking to a referee backstage. R-Truth ends up coming in with his Ron Cena gear on. He talks about how important it is to him to be in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Aldis tells him he’s already in. Truth doesn’t seem to follow.

Now we see Sami Zayn approach the blue brand G.M. Zayn asks if he can be out there for Rey Fenix’s match against Talla Tonga tonight. Aldis tells Zayn he’s not medically cleared and he wants Zayn to rest up and get better. Zayn says he won’t sit on the sidelines much longer and leaves.

Tommaso Ciampa Is The ‘Jackass’ Of The Locker Room

From there, we shift to a different area backstage at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where we see a dejected Tommaso Ciampa sitting on a crate. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come by and Gargano apologizes for coming up short. Nathan Frazer and Axiom walk by and make jokes about Ciampa being a ‘jackass.’

Jade Cargill Makes It Clear She Is “That B*tch”

We return inside the arena, where the lights dim down. We hear the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill’s theme. Out comes the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion, who makes her way out to the ring with her title. She gets on the microphone and talks about how she destroyed Tiffany Stratton.

She claims to have put the women’s roster on notice and says, “I’m that b*tch!” Aftter delivering her super brief statement-making promo, she drops the mic and walks off as her music hits again. As she is heading up the aisle, her music cuts off.

The theme for Charlotte Flair hits. “The Queen” makes her way out accompanied by the other half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Alexa Bliss. Cargill stands her ground and Flair stops and stares at Cargill who doesn’t leave as Flair continues her entrance.

Flair turns around and starts to walk towards Cargill until Bliss stops her. Flair continues towards the ring as the commentators inform us that she will be going one-on-one against Nia Jax when we return. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns and we shoot backstage. We see a bunch of the women’s division mingling and talking among themselves when Jade Cargill comes in acting like a bully. B-Fab speaks up, telling Cargill she don’t have to be talking like she is. Cargill says if she’s got a problem with it, she’ll beat her down in the ring next week.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Back inside the arena, the theme for Flair winds down. She is in the ring awaiting the arrival of her advertised opposition. On that note, the entrance tune for Nia Jax hits. She makes her way out. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Flair and Jax lock-up to get things going. They hit a stalemate and break the lock-up. Flair gets Jax in a chin lock and tries to take down Jax with a shoulder check. Jax slaps Flair around and Flair slaps Jax. Flair gets Jax on the mat and Jax headbutts Flair.

Flair kicks Jax and takes Jax down a head-scissors and then drop kicks Jax. Jax slams Flair’s head into the turnbuckles and Flair chops Jax. Jax collides with Flair in the corner. Jax throws her hands up to gloat and the crowd boos her like crazy.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Jax in a commanding offensive lead. The show returns, Charlotte begins taking over and out of nowhere, Lash Legend attacks Alexa from the crowd. Charlotte is distracted. Nia takes advantage and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax

Two New ‘The Last Time Is Now’ Tournament Matches Announced

We see “The Last Time Is Now” tournament video package the premiered earlier this week narrated by John Cena. After it wraps up, we return live backstage where Nick Aldis is standing in front of the tumbler. He announces The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight vs. TBA.

Aldis smirks and says he’s keeping Knight’s opponents name a surprise. The two tourney tilts are scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 14 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Previously announced as the first two matches for the 16-man tournament featuring talent from WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT and even some outside of WWE, are Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus and Damian Priest vs. Rusev. Those two bouts will take place on Monday’s WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. on November 10.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Nia Jax & Lash Legend

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is with Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Nia says she clearly would have beaten Charlotte. She says said Flair and Bliss told her she has to find a friend and she faced Lash in NXT and she is a bad ass. She says that is why they are friends.

Lash Legend introduces herself and after what she did to Alexa, she is everything she says she is and they are going straight to the top. The brief backstage interview segment wraps up there, essentially confirming Legend is here for good, and that Legend and Jax are coming for the tag titles.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green

It’s time for our second championship contest of the evening. Following the men’s U.S. title tilt earlier in the show, which saw Ilja Dragunov retain against Johnny Gargano, it is now time for the women’s U.S. title to be defended.

With that said, the ring entrances take place, with Giiulia making her way out accompanied by Kiana James. Chelsea Green comes out with her Secret Hervice by her side as always. As Green settles in at the ringside area, we see her acknowledge her AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champion partner Ethan Page, who is in the front row.

The bell then sounds to get this championship clash officially off-and-running. Green with a slap to the face but Giulia with a head lock take down. Both women back to their feet and Giulia with a headbutt followed by a suplex. Giulia with a running knee to the face.

She goes for the cover but Chelsea kicks out. Fyre gets on the ring apron to try and distract Giulia but Giulia with a right hand to Chelsea. She throws Chelsea onto the ring apron and hits her with a right hand. Chelsea falls back into the ring.

Giulia distracts the referee and Kiana James with a right hand onto Chelsea. Fyre with a super kick onto Kiana. Giulia with a kick onto Fyre. Chelsea rolls Giulia up and Chelsea puts her feet on the ropes for leverage and she gets the pin. Green grabs her title, hops the barricade and flees the scene with Page.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green

Talla Tonga vs. Rey Fenix

Backstage Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo gets pumped up. Solo Sikoa comes in and says while they’re doing a good job, Sami Zayn is still walking around, and The Wyatt Sicks and Ilja Dragunov have titles that the MFTs need.

He tells Talla Tonga to take out Rey Fenix and they all leave. The Wyatt Sicks come out of hiding and Erick Rowan stops them and tells them to hold on. Medical checks on Alexa Bliss backstage. She apologizes to Charlotte Flair. A doctor gives Bliss some ice and it turns out to be Asuka who mists both Flair and Bliss.

Kairi Sane and Asuka celebrate and runaway. As The MFTs come out, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley attack them and they all head to the back. Fenix jumps at Tonga and he attacks Tonga. The bell rings and Tonga throws Fenix around.

Fenix kicks Tonga but then is slammed down. Tonga kicks Fenix off the ring into the barricades and Sikoa is still at ringside and cheers on Tonga. Outside the ring, Tonga drops Fenix onto the barricades and we cut to a commercial.

When the show returns, we see Fenix try to take down Tonga and flies off him and hits the mat. Tonga taunts Fenix to hit him some more and Fenix does. Tonga clotheslines Fenix who is flipped around. Tonga drives elbows into Fenix and Fenix is able to kick Tonga.

Fenix superkicks Tonga and kicks Tonga again with a springboard heel kick. Fenix goes for a Monkey Flip but Tonga counters and uppercuts Fenix. Fenix kicks Tonga from the apron and guillotines Tonga on the ropes. Fenix runs on the ropes and hits Goodbye Amigo on Tonga.

Fenix hits a crossbody and covers Tonga for a two count. Fenix goes for another crossbody but Tonga catches him and powerbombs him. Tonga follows that up with a massive chokeslam on his much smaller opposition. He then goes for the cover and gets the win.

Winner: Talla Tonga

Cody Rhodes vs. Aleister Black

It’s main event time!

But first, The Miz is interviewed backstage in a brief segment, where he guarantees he will be the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament and will be the final-ever opponent for John Cena. Back live, the theme for Aleister Black hits and out he comes accompanied by Zelina.

The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune hits the house speakers inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the second time this evening, as the Undisputed WWE Champion emerges. “The American Nightmare” heads to the ring to a big pop for our final match of tonight’s show.

After the bell sounds, things get officially off-and-running. Cody with a head lock take down but Black gets back up. Black with an arm drag followed by a knee. Black goes for a suplex but Cody reverses it into a vertical suplex. Cody goes for a right hand but Black with an arm bar.

Cody reverses it into a pin but Black kicks out. Cody runs but Black with a kick to the face. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues. This will be the final advertising time out of the show.

When we return, we see Black with a boot to the face. He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Black with a head lock followed by an elbow to the face. Black to the ropes but Cody with a right hand. Cody with a snap powerslam. Cody with the Disaster Kick. He goes for the cover but Black kicks out.

Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes but Black with kicks. Black with a kick to the face. He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Black goes for a back suplex but Cody lands on his feet. Cody with the Cody Cutter. He goes for the cover but Black kicks out.

Cody with punches and he goes for the bionic elbow but Black with a kick to the face. Black with a German suplex but Cody kicks out. Black goes for the Black Mass but Cody with a kick. Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes but Black gets out of it. Black with a kick to the face but Cody with a kick. Both men with kicks to the face and they fall to the mat. Out comes Drew McIntyre who hits the referee with a Claymore, effectively ending the match, which is presumably a “No Contest” due to the fashion in which it ended.

Winner: No Contest

Nick Aldis Suspends Drew McIntyre

Once the main event match is in the rear-view mirror, we quickly learn that things are far from over, as we work our way to the main event announcement of the show. Cody hits Drew with right hands. Black with a right hand onto Cody and he kicks Cody down in the corner.

Drew begins kicking Cody and out comes Damian Priest. He runs down to the ring but he is hit with right hands. Priest with right hands and he throws Black in the corner. Priest slams Drew down onto the mat. He clotheslines Black to the outside.

Drew grabs Priest but Cody hits Drew from behind. Priest to the outside. Zelina gets on the announce table and she jumps onto Priest but Priest throws her into the time keeper’s area. Black with a poke to the eye and he leaves with Zelina.

Cody with a Cody Cutter onto Drew in the ring. Drew leaves the ring and out comes Nick Aldis. He says he gave Drew an inch and he took a mile. Aldis says he’s had it. He informs Drew McIntyre that he is officially suspended. McIntyre gets in his face for a player-umpire type shouting match as the credits hit the screen and the show ends.