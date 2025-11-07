WWE News and Notes

– Lash Legend has got the main roster call up and has joined the Smackdown Roster:

– WWE posted:

– At Alianzas AAA Tour on November 28th, Lola Vice & Faby Apache will take on Las Toxicas Flammer & La Hiedra in Puebla:

Charlotte flair suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her match with Nia Jax:

