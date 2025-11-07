WWE News and Notes

– Lash Legend has got the main roster call up and has joined the Smackdown Roster:

– WWE posted:

EXCLUSIVE: After SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis suspends @DMcIntyreWWE, the two engage in a heated backstage argument. pic.twitter.com/oukcriztbF — WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2025

– At Alianzas AAA Tour on November 28th, Lola Vice & Faby Apache will take on Las Toxicas Flammer & La Hiedra in Puebla:

Faby Apache y Lola Vice vs. Las Tóxicas: Flammer y La Hiedra en PUEBLA. 28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros: Gira #AlianzasAAA Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/D6KYuJJsFl pic.twitter.com/90xiWGEk8O — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 7, 2025

– Charlotte flair suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her match with Nia Jax: