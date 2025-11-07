WWE News and Notes

– Lash Legend has got the main roster call up and has joined the Smackdown Roster:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/ZX5qLB1zwH
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) November 8, 2025
– WWE posted:
EXCLUSIVE: After SmackDown General Manager @RealNickAldis suspends @DMcIntyreWWE, the two engage in a heated backstage argument. pic.twitter.com/oukcriztbF
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2025
– At Alianzas AAA Tour on November 28th, Lola Vice & Faby Apache will take on Las Toxicas Flammer & La Hiedra in Puebla:
Faby Apache y Lola Vice vs. Las Tóxicas: Flammer y La Hiedra en PUEBLA.
28 de noviembre, Auditorio GNP Seguros: Gira #AlianzasAAA
Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/D6KYuJJsFl pic.twitter.com/90xiWGEk8O
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 7, 2025
– Charlotte flair suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her match with Nia Jax: