WWE News and Notes

– Kiana James is now officially listed on the SmackDown roster instead of Raw after appearing on SmackDown since her return from injury.

– Sol Ruca sharing the stories behind her tattoos:

Sol Ruca sharing the stories behind her tattoos

– Dragon Lee posted:

Here we are !

– WWE has filed to trademark:

– Tribal Heir

