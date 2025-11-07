Video: Killer Kross comments on the paychecks after leaving WWE

Killer Kross and Scarlett said they’re making more money now than they were in WWE

Scarlett: “This sounds crazy and probably not very believable, but it’s something I feel like the people in WWE right now who might be stressed out — ‘Am I going to get released?’’ — they might want to hear this. We are making more than we were making there. We were getting paid very well, but we are making more now weekly on the shows we’re doing than we were at WWE. And WWE pays great, but it can be done if you hustle.”

Kross: “You have the shows. You have independent merchandising. You have toys. There’s independent video games being developed that a lot of people don’t know about and they’re looking for unsigned talent. There’s the conventions… your income will not solely come from the independent shows per se, but being an independent contractor and you’re not under the umbrella of somewhere, you have a whole world wide open.”

(source: The Coach & Bro)