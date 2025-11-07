Velvet Sky recalls Dixie Carter’s speech when TNA hired Hulk Hogan

Velvet Sky recalls the TNA locker room’s reaction to Dixie Carter’s speech after Hulk Hogan was hired:

Dixie Carter's infamous talent speech aired 16 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/FIG9ynEQEx — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) November 5, 2025

I remember this day. The consensus of the locker room and staff during this “meeting” was not one single person gave a sh*t what she was saying and we actually had to take time out of production day for this nonsense from her and it had to be filmed so she could have her “my way or the highway” ego stroked even more. She was not well received by most because of the way she treated people who could do nothing for her and the way she would talk down to people. Vile.