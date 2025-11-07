Smackdown television tapings see big drop in ticket sales

Smackdown has seen a decent drop in attendance lately, with the October 31, tonight’s, and next week’s shows doing well below the 2025 average.

Last week’s show in Salt Lake City on Halloween night drew just over 7,000 fans. Tonight’s event at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is only at around 6,200 fans in a 14,000-seater arena according to @WrestleTix while next week’s show at the MVP Arena in Albany is nearly at 7,000 in another 14,000-seater arena.

Smackdown has averaged almost 11,000 tickets distributed for 2025 but a combination of high ticket sales and a less-than-exciting product has put a dent on sales.

WWE President Nick Khan yesterday doubled-down on the TKO ticket strategy for WWE shows, showing no signs of tickets being reduced.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996