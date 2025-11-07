Ridge Holland on Big E: “there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about what happened”

Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland, opened up about the accident with Big E and its deep emotional toll. He admitted the incident has haunted him ever since, saying “there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about what happened.”

He described the moment in detail, explaining that “the spot was Big E goes for that Suicide Spear. I move at the last minute… then I hit him with the Belly to Belly.” Reflecting on it, he admitted, “what should have happened was Suicide Dive. That’s it. Move on.” Menzies took full responsibility for the botched move, acknowledging that “things go wrong. It’s not ballet and unfortunately it happened and I’ll always regret that spot.”

Menzies expressed deep gratitude for Big E’s forgiveness, praising him as “the class of human that he is” and calling him “such a good human being.” He said he wishes nothing but the best for Big E and emphasized that “there wasn’t any malice in there… if I could change it, I would in a heartbeat.”

The aftermath of the accident left Menzies shaken, revealing that “it really shook my confidence. I contemplated quitting, to be honest.” He noted that performing under such emotional strain affected his ability to connect with the audience, admitting “I wasn’t in the right headspace to go in there.”

Despite the struggles, Menzies credited his family and close friends for helping him push through, saying he was “glad that I had people around me that supported me — my wife, my kids, and guys like Pete Dunne and Sheamus that would pull me up by my bootstraps and say, ‘Come on, we’ve got this.’”

(Source: Ridge Holland’s YouTube)