Omos update plus WWE adds a wrestler to their WWE ID program

– Omos gave an update about when fans might see him back on WWE TV, saying it’s basically up to the audience. “You people don’t like me, that’s why I’m not on TV. The moment you guys change your tune I’ll be back on your TV screens.”

He said he’s been enjoying himself while away, traveling and getting a lot of love outside the U.S.: “They love me overseas, they love me everywhere else. I went to Japan and had a blast. I went to Mexico and had a blast.”

Omos mentioned doing a quick stint in NXT but felt fans there weren’t as supportive as his loyal “Omosapiens.” He wrapped it up with a tease about a possible return: “The more people that become Omosapiens, maybe I just swoop back onto your TV screen. Who knows.”

(Source: Muscle Memory)

