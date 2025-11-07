NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Nov 7, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
209

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

  1. Dante Chen defeats Harley Riggins
  2. Jaida Parker defeats Carlee Bright
  3. Niko Vance (with The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Shawn Spears) defeats Tate Wilder
  4. 14-Man Battle Royal for an NXT North American Championship match opportunity: The participants include: Trill London, Keanu Carver, Tyson DuPont, Jasper Troy, Shiloh Hill, Harlem Lewis and Chris Island. The Winner is Uriah Connors
  5. Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley) defeat Skylar Rae and Bayley Humphrey
  6. Tavion Heights vs Josh Briggs goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring
  7. WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Joe Hendry defeat Arianna Grace and Channing Lorenzo / Anthony Luke and Maxxine Dupri
  8. Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Tatum Paxley (with The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) defeats Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid)

Thanks to follower @WerleyBri in attendance

CREDIT: www.WrestlingBodyslam.Com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here