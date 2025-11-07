NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Nov 7, 2025

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:
- Dante Chen defeats Harley Riggins
- Jaida Parker defeats Carlee Bright
- Niko Vance (with The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Shawn Spears) defeats Tate Wilder
- 14-Man Battle Royal for an NXT North American Championship match opportunity: The participants include: Trill London, Keanu Carver, Tyson DuPont, Jasper Troy, Shiloh Hill, Harlem Lewis and Chris Island. The Winner is Uriah Connors
- Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley) defeat Skylar Rae and Bayley Humphrey
- Tavion Heights vs Josh Briggs goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring
- WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Joe Hendry defeat Arianna Grace and Channing Lorenzo / Anthony Luke and Maxxine Dupri
- Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Tatum Paxley (with The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) defeats Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid)
