Natalya is all for Dominik Mysterio facing Cena in his final WWE match, Isla Dawn set for MLW debut

– Isla Dawn will make her #MLW debut on November 20, at MLW x Don Gato Live:

– Natalya is all for Dominik Mysterio facing John Cena in his final WWE match. She thinks he’s really stepped out of his dad Rey’s shadow, saying, “Dominik has found a way to step outside of his father’s shadow. He’s so good.” Even though a lot of people want the spot, she’s cheering for him: “I know there’s a ton of people vying for the spot, but I’m pulling for Dom.” She also thinks it would be a special, one-of-a-kind moment: “Dom would be the wildcard and it would be this ‘first ever’ moment that I think would be insane.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)