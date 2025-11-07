Moose spoke about TNA’s recent four-week TV hiatus, saying while it was unfortunate timing, especially for new champion Mike Santana, it ultimately makes sense and fans should trust the company’s leadership.

Moose explained, “Mike Santana… just won the title… in front of the biggest crowd that TNA has had… and then we take four weeks off. So I feel most sad for him because… that’s not the way that should happen.” He said he understands the decision but empathizes with the talent: “I trust Carlos [Silva]. I trust the team… but at the same time, I feel bad for guys like [Santana] and other guys on our roster who love the fire that we got going on.”

Despite frustrations, Moose emphasized faith in management: “We all just got to be patient because the team, and Carlos as the head of the team, knows exactly what he’s doing… We just got to trust the process.”

Looking ahead to TNA’s return, he expressed excitement about the company’s upcoming Orlando shows, calling it a homecoming: “It’s always great coming back home; I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked about the hiatus details, Moose didn’t reveal specifics but assured fans, “The only thing I can tell you is it makes sense and you just have to trust Carlos and trust the team. It’s all going to be okay.”

