Maxxine Dupri on her relationship with LA Knight, Kevin Owens returns to the gym (video)

– Maxxine Dupri humorously addressed her on-screen relationship with LA Knight (formerly known as Max Dupri), joking that she still considers him her “brother” despite his change in persona. “That’s my brother. He’s out here living under a new name, it’s wild. If he ever wants to pull up to a family reunion, we’d welcome him with open arms.”

She also playfully called him out for not offering her any support ahead of her big match with Becky Lynch, saying, “I have a huge match vs Becky Lynch, and do you think my brother has called me to offer any advice? No, he has not.” Maxxine wrapped it up with another comedic jab, adding that “Our mother is worried about him. He’s out here living by a new name, it’s crazy.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Kevin Owens has returned to the gym following his neck surgery.