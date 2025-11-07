Liv Morgan attends Stranger Things premiere (photos), TJ Wilson thanks John Cena

– Liv Morgan at the premiere for Stranger Things Season 5.

– TJ Wilson thanks John Cena for dropping by “The Dungeon” on his own time:

John, I can’t thank you enough!! For coming through and being completely selfless with both your time and information. Best part of all-it was you that wanted to come and do that on your own accord. Says a lot about you. John Cena is truly one of a kind https://t.co/T2u45ibmvt

— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) November 6, 2025