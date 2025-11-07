High school renames wrestling tournament in honor of Bray Wyatt

The Hernando High School announced that its renaming their annual wrestling tournament to The Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational, paying tribute to Bray Wyatt who attended the same high school and played wrestling football for the school.

The announcement was made via a post on social media with the blessing of the Rotunda family and tournament sponsor Kiwanis.

The school is also creating a scholarship fund in his Windham’s name which will be presented to one senior wrestler every year before the finals of the tournament.

“This will be our 44th year hosting one of the most established high school wrestling tournaments in the state of Florida,” wrote coach David Pritz. “Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget.”

