Eva Marie says her WWE return was originally meant to be a managerial role, ROH Final Battle matches

Eva Marie revealed on the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast that her 2021 WWE return was originally meant to be a managerial role rather than an in-ring comeback. She said her character was designed to serve as a mouthpiece for Piper Niven (now known as Piper Niven/Doudrop), who would serve as her powerhouse in the storyline. However, plans suddenly changed, and Marie ended up wrestling far more than expected. In total, she competed in seven matches during her second WWE run, including an unplanned match at SummerSlam. She admitted she wasn’t comfortable putting on 8–10 minute matches and described herself as a performer who could do “basic things” but relied heavily on her more experienced opponents to help lead her matches. Marie also discussed frustrations with WWE’s creative process, mentioning that her storyline direction often shifted at the last minute. She said getting a meeting with Vince McMahon during that time was “damn near impossible,” comparing it to trying to get into “Fort Knox,” since everyone was competing for a moment of his attention.

(Source: Daria And Toni Unwrapped Podcast)

– The first two matches for ROH Final Battle on December 5th are official:

• The finals of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship tournament

• The AEW National Championship will be defended