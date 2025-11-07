Dustin Rhodes provides a recovery update, update on the Last Time is Now Tournament, Green note

– As seen during the July 31st edition of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes lost the TNT title to Kyle Fletcher in a street fight. After the match, Dustin stated that he was going to need surgery.

While responding to a fan on Twitter/X, Rhodes commented on his the recovery from his double knee replacement…

“They still hurt a bit, especially in the mornings. I do have a good ways to go. Remember I am 56 and pushing hard, just takes time. Not young anymore. Prob March I should be ready to kill everyone lol. Maybe, I am pushing hard my man.”

– The updated participant list of the Last Time is Now Tournament.

Rusev

Damian Priest

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Jey Uso

The Miz

R-Truth

LA Knight

Mystery Opponent (presumably someone not currently in WWE)

– Chelsea Green was asked why she would say Joe’s name and this was her response:

“Look, I didn’t really know who this Joe guy was before, but I’ve learned. After [Tuesday], I’m educated. Ethan Page has taught me. We have some ground rules now. We will no longer be saying his name. That’s that. I never want to see him or his tiny little pipsqueak sidekick girlfriend again.”