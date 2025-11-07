Chelsea Green regains the Women’s United States Championship

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
235

Chelsea Green defeated Giulia to become the new Women’s United States Champion. Kiana James and Alba Fyre go at it on the outside. Alba takes out Kiana, Giulia takes out Alba and Chelsea rolls up Giulia to win. She celebrates with Ethan Page in the crowd afterwards.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here