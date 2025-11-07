Chelsea Green regains the Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green defeated Giulia to become the new Women’s United States Champion. Kiana James and Alba Fyre go at it on the outside. Alba takes out Kiana, Giulia takes out Alba and Chelsea rolls up Giulia to win. She celebrates with Ethan Page in the crowd afterwards.
